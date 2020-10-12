End-to-end encryption offers protection to all sorts of activities from business to political dissent. Photo: ReutersEnd-to-end encryption offers protection to all sorts of activities from business to political dissent. Photo: Reuters
Asia

Five Eyes, India and Japan demand ways to access WhatsApp, other encrypted apps

  • Justice officials in Australia, Britain, Canada, New Zealand and the US say they need ‘backdoor’ access to encrypted apps to police online criminality
  • India and Japan, which cooperate in intelligence with the Five Eyes group, added their names to the statement

Topic |   Cybersecurity
Agence France-Presse

Updated: 10:30am, 12 Oct, 2020

