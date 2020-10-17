The new virus causes gastrointestinal issues in swine and it might produce respiratory or other issues in people, said Rachel Graham of UNC’s Department of Epidemiology. Photo: AFP via Getty Images / TNS
A new coronavirus fear? New strain seen in swine has potential to jump to humans, US study finds
- The virus, called swine acute diarrhoea syndrome, or Sads-CoV, began to infect swine herds in China in 2016, causing diarrhoea and vomiting
- The most likely way for the virus to move to humans would be through contact such as between workers and animals at hog farms.
