The new virus causes gastrointestinal issues in swine and it might produce respiratory or other issues in people, said Rachel Graham of UNC’s Department of Epidemiology. Photo: AFP via Getty Images / TNS The new virus causes gastrointestinal issues in swine and it might produce respiratory or other issues in people, said Rachel Graham of UNC’s Department of Epidemiology. Photo: AFP via Getty Images / TNS
Asia

A new coronavirus fear? New strain seen in swine has potential to jump to humans, US study finds

  • The virus, called swine acute diarrhoea syndrome, or Sads-CoV, began to infect swine herds in China in 2016, causing diarrhoea and vomiting
  • The most likely way for the virus to move to humans would be through contact such as between workers and animals at hog farms.

Topic |   Coronavirus pandemic
Associated Press
Associated Press

Updated: 5:44am, 17 Oct, 2020

