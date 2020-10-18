A resident sits in his house damaged by shelling from Azerbaijan’s artillery during a military conflict in Shosh village outside Stepanakert, the separatist region of Nagorno-Karabakh, on Saturday. Photo: AP Photo
Armenia and Azerbaijan agree to declare ‘humanitarian truce’ in Nagorno-Karabakh
- It will be the warring sides’ second attempt to declare a ceasefire to quell almost three weeks of clashes
- Hundreds of people have been killed in the fighting over the disputed Nagorno-Karabakh region
Topic | War and conflict
A resident sits in his house damaged by shelling from Azerbaijan’s artillery during a military conflict in Shosh village outside Stepanakert, the separatist region of Nagorno-Karabakh, on Saturday. Photo: AP Photo