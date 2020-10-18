A resident sits in his house damaged by shelling from Azerbaijan’s artillery during a military conflict in Shosh village outside Stepanakert, the separatist region of Nagorno-Karabakh, on Saturday. Photo: AP Photo A resident sits in his house damaged by shelling from Azerbaijan’s artillery during a military conflict in Shosh village outside Stepanakert, the separatist region of Nagorno-Karabakh, on Saturday. Photo: AP Photo
A resident sits in his house damaged by shelling from Azerbaijan’s artillery during a military conflict in Shosh village outside Stepanakert, the separatist region of Nagorno-Karabakh, on Saturday. Photo: AP Photo
Asia

Armenia and Azerbaijan agree to declare ‘humanitarian truce’ in Nagorno-Karabakh

  • It will be the warring sides’ second attempt to declare a ceasefire to quell almost three weeks of clashes
  • Hundreds of people have been killed in the fighting over the disputed Nagorno-Karabakh region

Topic |   War and conflict
Agence France-Presse
Updated: 4:26am, 18 Oct, 2020

