Around 190 vaccine projects were in progress as of late September, some of which have entered the final stages of trials. Photo: Reuters
Asia

Coronavirus vaccine projects in Japan hit by cyberattacks; India’s death rate slows

  • Chinese hackers are suspected of targeting Japanese research institutions working on Covid-19 vaccines
  • Elsewhere, Australia’s coronavirus hotspot Victoria has eased restrictions while India’s deaths are at a three-month low

Topic |   Coronavirus pandemic
Agencies

Updated: 4:12pm, 19 Oct, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
