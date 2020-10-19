Around 190 vaccine projects were in progress as of late September, some of which have entered the final stages of trials. Photo: Reuters
Coronavirus vaccine projects in Japan hit by cyberattacks; India’s death rate slows
- Chinese hackers are suspected of targeting Japanese research institutions working on Covid-19 vaccines
- Elsewhere, Australia’s coronavirus hotspot Victoria has eased restrictions while India’s deaths are at a three-month low
Topic | Coronavirus pandemic
