Press freedom group Reporters Without Borders have accused Facebook of blocking posts in Vietnam containing links to German media articles critical of the government. Photo: DPA
Facebook slammed in Vietnam by Reporters Without Borders for blocking posts critical of the government

  • Vietnamese journalist Trung Khoa Le, who lives in Germany, contacted the group after four of his posts were blocked in Vietnam ‘due to local legal restrictions’
  • One post linked to an article by German broadcaster ARD about a Vietnam hacker group who apparently spied on government critics in Germany.

Updated: 3:48am, 31 Oct, 2020

