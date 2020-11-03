A Singapore Airlines plane is seen on the tarmac at Changi International Airport last month. The airline raised some US$8 billion from loans and a rights issue earlier this year. Photo: AFP
Asia airlines seen staving off pandemic ruin for now as financial troubles head West
- More carriers in Africa and Latin America now face financial difficulties than their Asian counterparts, according to a Bloomberg News analysis
- But troubles remain. AirAsia’s long-haul budget arm is restructuring billions in debt and the future of state-run Malaysia Airlines is still uncertain
Topic | Aviation
A Singapore Airlines plane is seen on the tarmac at Changi International Airport last month. The airline raised some US$8 billion from loans and a rights issue earlier this year. Photo: AFP