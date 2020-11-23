Donald Trump has slammed the Paris climate accord saying it was ‘designed to kill the American economy’. Photo: AFP
G20: Donald Trump slams the Paris climate accord saying it was ‘designed to kill the American economy’
- ‘To protect American workers, I withdrew the United States from the unfair and one-sided Paris climate accord,’ said Trump
- Trump has been a long-time critic of the environmental pact, which was established in 2015
Topic | Donald Trump
