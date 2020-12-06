Japanese space probe Hayabusa-2's sample drops to earth, seen from Coober Pedy in South Australia on Saturday. Photo: AFP
Japanese capsule lands on Earth bringing eagerly awaited asteroid samples after space trip of more than 5 billion kilometres
- A helicopter was dispatched to search for the capsule in the desert of the Woomera aerospace test site in the south of the Australia
- The capsule contains collected material that is 4.6 billion years old, that is from the earliest times of the solar system
