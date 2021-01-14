Nasa’s Ames Research Center in California, United States. Photo: Facebook Nasa’s Ames Research Center in California, United States. Photo: Facebook
India-born Nasa scientist pleads guilty to lying about China ties

  • US prosecutors said Meyya Meyyappan took part in a Chinese government scheme to recruit people familiar with foreign technology and intellectual property
  • Meyyappan hid this work from Nasa and the US Office of Government Ethics, and falsely told investigators he was not a member of the Thousand Talents Program

Reuters
Updated: 9:07am, 14 Jan, 2021

