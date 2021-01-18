Japan and Britain schedule security talks, aiming to counter China in Indo-Pacific

Diaoyus Japan has opposed Chinese vessels’ repeated entries into its territorial waters near the Senkaku Islands in the East China Sea, which are claimed by China, where they are known as the

Japan has welcomed the dispatch of the aircraft carrier Queen Elizabeth, the British navy’s largest warship, commissioned in 2017, to the west Pacific, including the East China Sea.

The British strike group is expected to carry out joint exercises with Japan’s Self-Defence Forces and the US military during its stay in the waters.

The online ministerial meeting is being planned at a time when China’s crackdown on pro-democracy activists in Hong Kong, a former British colony, has soured relations between Beijing and London.

The ministers may also discuss Britain’s interest in joining the Trans-Pacific Partnership free trade deal grouping 11 Pacific Rim countries, including Australia, Canada and Japan, but not China.

Japan and Britain initially aimed to hold the two-plus-two meeting in April 2019 but had to postpone it due to London’s handling of Brexit and the novel coronavirus pandemic.

During an online meeting earlier this month, Kishi and Wallace agreed to hold the meeting of the two countries’ foreign and defence ministers in the near future.