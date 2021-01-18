Japan
Japan and Britain schedule security talks, aiming to counter China in Indo-Pacific
If realised, the ministers will likely agree to work closely on Britain’s plan to dispatch an aircraft carrier strike group, centred on the warship Queen Elizabeth, to the western Pacific for joint naval exercises, the sources said.
They are expected to share concerns about China’s unilateral attempts to change the status quo in those bodies of water and send a “clear message” to the international community that maintaining a free and open maritime order is vital, they said.
The so-called two-plus-two meeting will be attended by Japanese Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi, Defence Minister Nobuo Kishi and their British counterparts, Dominic Raab and Ben Wallace.
Japan has welcomed the dispatch of the aircraft carrier Queen Elizabeth, the British navy’s largest warship, commissioned in 2017, to the west Pacific, including the East China Sea.
The British strike group is expected to carry out joint exercises with Japan’s Self-Defence Forces and the US military during its stay in the waters.
The online ministerial meeting is being planned at a time when China’s crackdown on pro-democracy activists in Hong Kong, a former British colony, has soured relations between Beijing and London.
The ministers may also discuss Britain’s interest in joining the Trans-Pacific Partnership free trade deal grouping 11 Pacific Rim countries, including Australia, Canada and Japan, but not China.
Japan and Britain initially aimed to hold the two-plus-two meeting in April 2019 but had to postpone it due to London’s handling of Brexit and the novel coronavirus pandemic.
During an online meeting earlier this month, Kishi and Wallace agreed to hold the meeting of the two countries’ foreign and defence ministers in the near future.