Smoke rises from the Serum Institute of India, the world‘s largest vaccine maker that is manufacturing the AstraZeneca/Oxford University vaccine for the coronavirus, in Pune on Thursday. Photo: AP
Coronavirus: fire hits world’s biggest vaccine maker in India; Japan’s Tokyo sees more than 30,000 cases in a month
- A source said the fire at the institute, which is making millions of dose of coronavirus vaccine, had not affected production
- Elsewhere, Indonesia reported a record 346 deaths on Thursday and Mongolia’s PM resigned over Covid-19 protests
Topic | Coronavirus pandemic
Smoke rises from the Serum Institute of India, the world‘s largest vaccine maker that is manufacturing the AstraZeneca/Oxford University vaccine for the coronavirus, in Pune on Thursday. Photo: AP