Syringes filled with Pfizer-BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine are pictured in a hospital earlier this month. Photo: Reuters
Coronavirus: Australia approves Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine; New Zealand confirms new case; Japan mulls longer state of emergency
- The vaccine has been provisionally approved for Australians aged 16 years and over, making it one of the first countries to complete a comprehensive approval
- Elsewhere, Pakistan’s daily case numbers hit a two-month low on Sunday, while in Japan, officials are assessing the state of emergency’s impact
Topic | Coronavirus pandemic
Syringes filled with Pfizer-BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine are pictured in a hospital earlier this month. Photo: Reuters