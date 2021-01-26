Protesters take part in an ‘Invasion Day’ rally in Brisbane on Tuesday. Photo: AFP Protesters take part in an ‘Invasion Day’ rally in Brisbane on Tuesday. Photo: AFP
Protesters take part in an ‘Invasion Day’ rally in Brisbane on Tuesday. Photo: AFP
Asia

Coronavirus: Indonesia to surpass 1 million cases; Australian protesters defy curbs

  • Thousands of people gathered at protests in major cities across Australia, as Thailand reported 959 new cases – its highest daily tally yet
  • Elsewhere, New Zealand is closing in on approving a Covid-19 vaccine and the Serum Institute of India says it has no plans to divert supplies to Europe

Topic |   Coronavirus pandemic
Agencies

Updated: 12:56pm, 26 Jan, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
Protesters take part in an ‘Invasion Day’ rally in Brisbane on Tuesday. Photo: AFP Protesters take part in an ‘Invasion Day’ rally in Brisbane on Tuesday. Photo: AFP
Protesters take part in an ‘Invasion Day’ rally in Brisbane on Tuesday. Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE