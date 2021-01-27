Indonesian President Joko Widodo pictured after receiving his first shot of coronavirus vaccine at the Merdeka Palace in Jakarta earlier this month. Photo Indonesian Presidential Palace/Handout via Reuters
Coronavirus: Indonesia’s Jokowi gets second Sinovac dose; South Korea scrambles to contain outbreaks
- Nearly 250,000 health workers also have received their first shot of the Chinese vaccine since Indonesia’s inoculation programme began two weeks ago
- Meanwhile, the Christian organisation responsible for the facilities at the heart of South Korea’s latest outbreak has apologised for not acting sooner
Topic | Coronavirus pandemic
