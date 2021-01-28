A Vietnamese health worker disinfects Covid-19 patients at the national hospital of tropical diseases in Hanoi last year. Vietnam, with fewer than 1,600 recorded cases, has been praised for its coronavirus response. Photo: VNA via AP
Coronavirus: ‘kill switch’ rumours dog Philippines’ vaccine roll-out; Vietnam records first cases of new year
- In the Philippines’ south, rumours circulate that Covid-19 vaccines contain microchips allowing the president to kill people at the push of a button
- Elsewhere, Vietnam confirmed its first two locally transmitted cases of the year; and New Zealand reported two more cases in the community
