A Vietnamese health worker disinfects Covid-19 patients at the national hospital of tropical diseases in Hanoi last year. Vietnam, with fewer than 1,600 recorded cases, has been praised for its coronavirus response. Photo: VNA via AP A Vietnamese health worker disinfects Covid-19 patients at the national hospital of tropical diseases in Hanoi last year. Vietnam, with fewer than 1,600 recorded cases, has been praised for its coronavirus response. Photo: VNA via AP
A Vietnamese health worker disinfects Covid-19 patients at the national hospital of tropical diseases in Hanoi last year. Vietnam, with fewer than 1,600 recorded cases, has been praised for its coronavirus response. Photo: VNA via AP
Asia

Coronavirus: ‘kill switch’ rumours dog Philippines’ vaccine roll-out; Vietnam records first cases of new year

  • In the Philippines’ south, rumours circulate that Covid-19 vaccines contain microchips allowing the president to kill people at the push of a button
  • Elsewhere, Vietnam confirmed its first two locally transmitted cases of the year; and New Zealand reported two more cases in the community

Topic |   Coronavirus pandemic
Agencies

Updated: 10:20am, 28 Jan, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
A Vietnamese health worker disinfects Covid-19 patients at the national hospital of tropical diseases in Hanoi last year. Vietnam, with fewer than 1,600 recorded cases, has been praised for its coronavirus response. Photo: VNA via AP A Vietnamese health worker disinfects Covid-19 patients at the national hospital of tropical diseases in Hanoi last year. Vietnam, with fewer than 1,600 recorded cases, has been praised for its coronavirus response. Photo: VNA via AP
A Vietnamese health worker disinfects Covid-19 patients at the national hospital of tropical diseases in Hanoi last year. Vietnam, with fewer than 1,600 recorded cases, has been praised for its coronavirus response. Photo: VNA via AP
READ FULL ARTICLE