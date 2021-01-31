A Qantas Boeing 747 airliner pictured taking off from Sydney airport. Photo: AFP A Qantas Boeing 747 airliner pictured taking off from Sydney airport. Photo: AFP
Coronavirus: Australia reopens New Zealand travel bubble; city of Perth enters snap lockdown

  • New Zealanders are the only international arrivals into Australia who do not require 14 days in hotel quarantine
  • Elsewhere, the Philippines’ welcomed a group of bishops’ offer to help allay vaccine fears and Perth goes into lockdown

Agencies

Updated: 4:11pm, 31 Jan, 2021

