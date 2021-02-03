Deserted beaches are seen in Phuket, Thailand, late last year. Photo: Bloomberg
Coronavirus: Thai island set to reopen to vaccinated visitors; Philippines’ Duterte accuses EU of blocking vaccines
- Under the ‘Phuket First October’ plan, the island will import vaccines through private firms and may acquire shots from China’s Sinovac Biotech Ltd
- Elsewhere, New Zealand has approved the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine for domestic use, and Russia expects India to approve its Sputnik V vaccine soon
