Deserted beaches are seen in Phuket, Thailand, late last year. Photo: Bloomberg
Asia

Coronavirus: Thai island set to reopen to vaccinated visitors; Philippines’ Duterte accuses EU of blocking vaccines

  • Under the ‘Phuket First October’ plan, the island will import vaccines through private firms and may acquire shots from China’s Sinovac Biotech Ltd
  • Elsewhere, New Zealand has approved the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine for domestic use, and Russia expects India to approve its Sputnik V vaccine soon

Topic |   Coronavirus pandemic
Updated: 10:13am, 3 Feb, 2021

