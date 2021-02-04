Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison holds up a Covid-19 vaccination leaflet as he speaks to the at Parliament House in Canberra on Thursday. Photo: EPA Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison holds up a Covid-19 vaccination leaflet as he speaks to the at Parliament House in Canberra on Thursday. Photo: EPA
Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison holds up a Covid-19 vaccination leaflet as he speaks to the at Parliament House in Canberra on Thursday. Photo: EPA
Asia

Coronavirus: Australia aims to vaccinate everyone by October; South Korea to ease social distancing curbs

  • Health Minister Greg Hunt said ‘all people living in Australia’ will receive the vaccine. The government is aiming to cover the entire population by winter
  • Elsewhere, a survey found vaccine wariness was on the rise in Australia, Japan, South Korea and Singapore, and Vietnam reported more cases

Topic |   Coronavirus pandemic
Agencies

Updated: 3:50pm, 4 Feb, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison holds up a Covid-19 vaccination leaflet as he speaks to the at Parliament House in Canberra on Thursday. Photo: EPA Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison holds up a Covid-19 vaccination leaflet as he speaks to the at Parliament House in Canberra on Thursday. Photo: EPA
Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison holds up a Covid-19 vaccination leaflet as he speaks to the at Parliament House in Canberra on Thursday. Photo: EPA
READ FULL ARTICLE