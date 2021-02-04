Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison holds up a Covid-19 vaccination leaflet as he speaks to the at Parliament House in Canberra on Thursday. Photo: EPA
Coronavirus: Australia aims to vaccinate everyone by October; South Korea to ease social distancing curbs
- Health Minister Greg Hunt said ‘all people living in Australia’ will receive the vaccine. The government is aiming to cover the entire population by winter
- Elsewhere, a survey found vaccine wariness was on the rise in Australia, Japan, South Korea and Singapore, and Vietnam reported more cases
Topic | Coronavirus pandemic
Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison holds up a Covid-19 vaccination leaflet as he speaks to the at Parliament House in Canberra on Thursday. Photo: EPA