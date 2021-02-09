A worker performs a quality check in the packaging facility of Chinese vaccine maker Sinovac Biotech in September last year. Photo: Reuters
Coronavirus: Thailand bets on China’s Sinovac vaccine; India has ‘no concerns’ over AstraZeneca shots
- Thai drug regulator expected to approve Sinovac’s shots for emergency use this month, as India ordered 10 million more AstraZeneca doses
- Elsewhere, South Korea’s PM called for businesses in Seoul to comply with virus curbs, and Malaysia eased some lockdown restrictions
Topic | Coronavirus vaccine
