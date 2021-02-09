A worker performs a quality check in the packaging facility of Chinese vaccine maker Sinovac Biotech in September last year. Photo: Reuters A worker performs a quality check in the packaging facility of Chinese vaccine maker Sinovac Biotech in September last year. Photo: Reuters
Asia

Coronavirus: Thailand bets on China’s Sinovac vaccine; India has ‘no concerns’ over AstraZeneca shots

  • Thai drug regulator expected to approve Sinovac’s shots for emergency use this month, as India ordered 10 million more AstraZeneca doses
  • Elsewhere, South Korea’s PM called for businesses in Seoul to comply with virus curbs, and Malaysia eased some lockdown restrictions

Topic |   Coronavirus vaccine
BloombergReuters
Bloomberg and Reuters

Updated: 9:19pm, 9 Feb, 2021

