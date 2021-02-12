Christian apologist Ravi Zacharias died on May 19, 2020, in Atlanta. Photo: Handout
Late Christian preacher Ravi Zacharias sexually abused massage therapists, had affairs: law firm report
- Five therapists told investigators Zacharias had touched them inappropriately, and one said she was raped, according to a law firm hired by his ministry
- Zacharias’ mobile devices also contained some 200 photographs of younger women, including nude images of a salon worker in Malaysia, the probe found
