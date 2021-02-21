Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison receives a Covid-19 vaccination during a visit to Castle Hill Medical Centre in Sydney on Sunday. Photo: AAP Image via Reuters
Coronavirus: Australian PM receives first vaccine dose; Malaysia to start vaccinations two days early
- Up to 4 million Australians are expected to be inoculated by March, while Malaysia’s national vaccine roll-out will begin on Wednesday
- Elsewhere, inoculations of Japan’s elderly are to start at a slower pace, as the country received its second shipment of the Pfizer vaccine
