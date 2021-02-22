Boxes of Sinovac's CoronaVac Covid-19 vaccine are pictured in a refrigerator at a hospital in January. Photo: Reuters
Coronavirus: Philippines clears China’s Sinovac vaccine for emergency use; South Korean doctors threaten strike
- Sinovac vaccine not recommended for health workers frequently exposed to the coronavirus, said head of Manila’s food and drug administration
- Elsewhere, India’s Serum Institute – the world’s largest vaccine maker – has urged other countries to be ‘patient’ as it prioritises domestic demand
