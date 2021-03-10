Grant Harrold, self-proclaimed ‘etiquette expert’ and a former butler to Britain’s royal family Photo: Twitter
Prince Harry’s ex-butler tells world to eat rice with ‘knife and fork or chopsticks’, sparking online backlash in Asia
- Self-proclaimed ‘etiquette expert’ Grant Harrold, who once served Britain’s Charles, William and Harry, made the remarks in a post on Twitter
- Responses ranged from outrage at ‘so-called civilising colonisers’ telling others what to do, to toilet humour surrounding wiping or washing
Topic | Britain
Grant Harrold, self-proclaimed ‘etiquette expert’ and a former butler to Britain’s royal family Photo: Twitter