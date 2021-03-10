A staff member shows how food is delivered to business ‘bubble’ travellers at the short-stay [email protected] complex of hotel rooms and meeting halls near the airport in Singapore. Photo: Reuters
Coronavirus: Singapore launches ‘bubble’ hotel for short-term business travellers; infections spike in Cambodia
- The business hotel has meeting rooms outfitted with airtight glass panels and special compartments with ultraviolet light to sanitise documents
- Elsewhere, Thailand’s prime minister ended a press conference by spraying reporters with disinfectant, and Australia defended slowing vaccinations
