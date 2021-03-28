Women in Istanbul demand Turkey reverses its decision to withdraw from an international treaty against domestic abuse which it once championed. Photo: EPA-EFE Women in Istanbul demand Turkey reverses its decision to withdraw from an international treaty against domestic abuse which it once championed. Photo: EPA-EFE
Women in Istanbul demand Turkey reverses its decision to withdraw from an international treaty against domestic abuse which it once championed. Photo: EPA-EFE
Hundreds protest against Turkey’s withdrawal from landmark women’s treaty

  • Justifying the decision to withdraw, the presidency last week claimed the treaty had been ‘hijacked by a group of people attempting to normalise homosexuality’
  • There was a flood of reaction from the West and international organisations including the United Nations, which called on Turkey to reconsider its decision

Reuters
Reuters

Updated: 12:46am, 28 Mar, 2021

