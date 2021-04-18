A nurse prepares a dose of the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine against Covid-19 at a vaccination centre. Photo: AFP
Coronavirus: Japan asks Pfizer for more vaccines; India’s Modi urges ‘symbolic’ Kumbh Mela festival
- Japan’s PM asked the CEO of Pfizer for additional supplies of vaccine to cover all the country’s eligible recipients by September
- Meanwhile, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday urged Hindus to keep the ongoing Kumbh Mela festival ‘symbolic’
Topic | Coronavirus pandemic
