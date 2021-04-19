A patient with breathing problems is wheeled inside a dedicated Covid-19 hospital for treatment in Ahmedabad, India, on April 14. Photo: Reuters A patient with breathing problems is wheeled inside a dedicated Covid-19 hospital for treatment in Ahmedabad, India, on April 14. Photo: Reuters
Asia

Coronavirus: India records 1,500 deaths overnight; Japan considers new emergency; Indonesia warns of post-Eid infection spike

  • India has once again overtaken Brazil as home of the world’s second-largest outbreak, with the army called in to ramp up hospital capacity as the country struggles to roll out vaccines to its 1.4 billion people
  • Meanwhile, Tokyo’s governor has opened the door to declaring another state of emergency and Thailand has banned the sale of alcohol at restaurants and closed bars, pubs, karaoke and massage parlours

Updated: 12:26pm, 19 Apr, 2021

