Indian health workers carry the body of a person who died of Covid-19 for cremation in New Delhi on Monday. Photo: AP Indian health workers carry the body of a person who died of Covid-19 for cremation in New Delhi on Monday. Photo: AP
Indian health workers carry the body of a person who died of Covid-19 for cremation in New Delhi on Monday. Photo: AP
Asia

Coronavirus: UK adds India to ‘red list’ as US warns against travel; Philippines approves Johnson & Johnson and Bharat Biotech vaccines

  • The US CDC also advised against all travel to India following an explosion of cases and the emergence of a new variant
  • Meanwhile, J&J’s Janssen jab and Bharat Biotech’s Covaxin became the fifth and sixth vaccines to receive emergency use approval in the Philippines

Topic |   Coronavirus India
Agencies

Updated: 11:09am, 20 Apr, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
Indian health workers carry the body of a person who died of Covid-19 for cremation in New Delhi on Monday. Photo: AP Indian health workers carry the body of a person who died of Covid-19 for cremation in New Delhi on Monday. Photo: AP
Indian health workers carry the body of a person who died of Covid-19 for cremation in New Delhi on Monday. Photo: AP
READ FULL ARTICLE