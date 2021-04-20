Indian health workers carry the body of a person who died of Covid-19 for cremation in New Delhi on Monday. Photo: AP
Coronavirus: UK adds India to ‘red list’ as US warns against travel; Philippines approves Johnson & Johnson and Bharat Biotech vaccines
- The US CDC also advised against all travel to India following an explosion of cases and the emergence of a new variant
- Meanwhile, J&J’s Janssen jab and Bharat Biotech’s Covaxin became the fifth and sixth vaccines to receive emergency use approval in the Philippines
