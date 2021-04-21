People wearing face masks to protect against the spread of the coronavirus walk on a street in Tokyo on Tuesday. Photo: AP
Coronavirus: foreigners in Japan head elsewhere for shots; Modi urges India to avoid lockdowns despite infection surge
- Japan only started vaccinating its sizeable elderly population this month and health experts say it may take until the winter at least for most of the general populace to get inoculated
- Meanwhile, in his first address since the start of India’s record-breaking new wave of infections, Modi acknowledged the nation was ‘once again fighting a big fight’ as it reels from an explosion of cases
