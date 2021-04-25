The Armenian Genocide Committee holds its March for Justice demonstration in Los Angeles in 2018. Photo: Los Angeles Times / TNS
Joe Biden formally recognises atrocities against Armenians in early 20th century as ‘genocide’
- Previous US presidents have avoided using the term ‘genocide’ out of concern that it would complicate relations with Turkey, an important Nato ally
- An estimated 2 million Armenians were deported and 1.5 million were killed in the events of 1915 to 1923 known as Metz Yeghern
