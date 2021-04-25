A health worker prepares a Covid-19 vaccine shot in Bangkok on April 21, 2021. Photo: Reuters
Coronavirus: more than 1 billion vaccine shots administered worldwide
- The milestone comes as the number of new infections topped 893,000 worldwide on Friday, a new daily record
- India accounted for more than a third of those, while Thailand is also grappling with a spiralling caseload
Topic | Coronavirus pandemic
