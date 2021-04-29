Patients are treated in wheelchairs amid a shortage of beds at a makeshift extension of a government hospital in Quezon City, the Philippines. Photo: Reuters
Coronavirus: Philippines extends lockdown; Sri Lanka sees infections spike
- Daily case totals in the Philippines have eased since a new lockdown was imposed, but the surge has alarmed health experts
- Elsewhere, at least eight provinces in Thailand have declared a nighttime curfew, as Vietnam warns the threat of a new infection spike is ‘very high’
Topic | Coronavirus pandemic
