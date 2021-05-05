A worker at a Top Glove factory outside Kuala Lumpur. File photo: Reuters A worker at a Top Glove factory outside Kuala Lumpur. File photo: Reuters
Malaysia
Asia

US Customs seizes shipment from Malaysia’s Top Glove over forced labour

  • Officials said they seized 3.97 million nitrile disposable gloves on indications they were made by forced labour
  • The indicators included debt bondage, excessive overtime, abusive working and living conditions, and retention of identity documents, US Customs said

Reuters
Updated: 9:48am, 5 May, 2021

