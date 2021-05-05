Vietnam has among the lowest number of infections in Southeast Asia. Photo: AFP Vietnam has among the lowest number of infections in Southeast Asia. Photo: AFP
Vietnam has among the lowest number of infections in Southeast Asia. Photo: AFP
Asia

Coronavirus: Vietnam ramps up border checks as imported cases rise

  • Vietnam will intensify checks on arriving travellers as the government braces for a scenario where 30,000 people could be infected
  • Elsewhere, Seychelles is seeing a spike in cases even as it reports the world’s highest vaccination rate, while the Philippines has approved emergency use of Moderna’s shot

Topic |   Coronavirus pandemic
Agencies

Updated: 1:20pm, 5 May, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
Vietnam has among the lowest number of infections in Southeast Asia. Photo: AFP Vietnam has among the lowest number of infections in Southeast Asia. Photo: AFP
Vietnam has among the lowest number of infections in Southeast Asia. Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE