The woman continued to commit crimes after her initial sentence and continued having children to avoid serving any time in jail. Photo: handout
Woman in China who had five babies in succession to avoid a jail sentence caught by authorities
- China grants exemptions from jail time in prison for pregnant women and nursing mothers
- The woman was sentenced to more than nine years in prison but avoided it by continuously having babies
Topic | China Society
