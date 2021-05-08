The woman continued to commit crimes after her initial sentence and continued having children to avoid serving any time in jail. Photo: handout The woman continued to commit crimes after her initial sentence and continued having children to avoid serving any time in jail. Photo: handout
The woman continued to commit crimes after her initial sentence and continued having children to avoid serving any time in jail. Photo: handout
China Society
Asia

Woman in China who had five babies in succession to avoid a jail sentence caught by authorities

  • China grants exemptions from jail time in prison for pregnant women and nursing mothers
  • The woman was sentenced to more than nine years in prison but avoided it by continuously having babies

Topic |   China Society
Mandy Zuo
Mandy Zuo in Shanghai

Updated: 9:00am, 8 May, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
The woman continued to commit crimes after her initial sentence and continued having children to avoid serving any time in jail. Photo: handout The woman continued to commit crimes after her initial sentence and continued having children to avoid serving any time in jail. Photo: handout
The woman continued to commit crimes after her initial sentence and continued having children to avoid serving any time in jail. Photo: handout
READ FULL ARTICLE