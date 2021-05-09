People cycle along the Marina Bay promenade in Singapore. Photo: AFP People cycle along the Marina Bay promenade in Singapore. Photo: AFP
People cycle along the Marina Bay promenade in Singapore. Photo: AFP
Asia

Coronavirus: Singapore to test thousands as unlinked infections rise; Bangladesh at risk from India’s surge

  • Infections unlinked to current clusters have continued to rise in Singapore, including at the airport and a college
  • Meanwhile, health experts are warning of imminent vaccine shortages in Bangladesh after virus variants were detected

Topic |   Coronavirus pandemic
Agencies

Updated: 5:51pm, 9 May, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
People cycle along the Marina Bay promenade in Singapore. Photo: AFP People cycle along the Marina Bay promenade in Singapore. Photo: AFP
People cycle along the Marina Bay promenade in Singapore. Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE