Members of a Chinese medical expert team visit a Covid-19 sampling site in Vientiane, Laos, on Friday. Photo: Chinese medical expert team via Xinhua
Coronavirus: Laos reports first death; unlinked Singapore cases rise to 13
- Vietnamese woman who died in Laos worked in karaoke club
- Singapore tests thousands as unlinked Covid-19 cases persist
Topic | Coronavirus pandemic
Members of a Chinese medical expert team visit a Covid-19 sampling site in Vientiane, Laos, on Friday. Photo: Chinese medical expert team via Xinhua