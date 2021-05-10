Members of a Chinese medical expert team visit a Covid-19 sampling site in Vientiane, Laos, on Friday. Photo: Chinese medical expert team via Xinhua Members of a Chinese medical expert team visit a Covid-19 sampling site in Vientiane, Laos, on Friday. Photo: Chinese medical expert team via Xinhua
Members of a Chinese medical expert team visit a Covid-19 sampling site in Vientiane, Laos, on Friday. Photo: Chinese medical expert team via Xinhua
Asia

Coronavirus: Laos reports first death; unlinked Singapore cases rise to 13

  • Vietnamese woman who died in Laos worked in karaoke club
  • Singapore tests thousands as unlinked Covid-19 cases persist

Topic |   Coronavirus pandemic
Agencies

Updated: 10:01am, 10 May, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
Members of a Chinese medical expert team visit a Covid-19 sampling site in Vientiane, Laos, on Friday. Photo: Chinese medical expert team via Xinhua Members of a Chinese medical expert team visit a Covid-19 sampling site in Vientiane, Laos, on Friday. Photo: Chinese medical expert team via Xinhua
Members of a Chinese medical expert team visit a Covid-19 sampling site in Vientiane, Laos, on Friday. Photo: Chinese medical expert team via Xinhua
READ FULL ARTICLE