Seychelles' Minister for Fisheries Jean-François Ferrari waits to receive a dose of the Sinopharm Covid-19 vaccine at the Seychelles Hospital in Victoria on January 10. Photo: AFP via Getty Images/TNS Seychelles' Minister for Fisheries Jean-François Ferrari waits to receive a dose of the Sinopharm Covid-19 vaccine at the Seychelles Hospital in Victoria on January 10. Photo: AFP via Getty Images/TNS
Coronavirus: world’s most vaccinated nation sees cases double; Indian variant found in Thailand

  • Cases in Seychelles, where 57 per cent have been fully inoculated with Sinopharm shots, increased to 2,486 people – 37 per cent of whom have had two doses
  • The other vaccine being used in the Indian Ocean island nation is Covishield, made in India under a licence from AstraZeneca Plc

Agencies

Updated: 10:17am, 11 May, 2021

