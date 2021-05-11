Seychelles' Minister for Fisheries Jean-François Ferrari waits to receive a dose of the Sinopharm Covid-19 vaccine at the Seychelles Hospital in Victoria on January 10. Photo: AFP via Getty Images/TNS
Coronavirus: world’s most vaccinated nation sees cases double; Indian variant found in Thailand
- Cases in Seychelles, where 57 per cent have been fully inoculated with Sinopharm shots, increased to 2,486 people – 37 per cent of whom have had two doses
- The other vaccine being used in the Indian Ocean island nation is Covishield, made in India under a licence from AstraZeneca Plc
