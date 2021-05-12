A doctor shows a bottle of the Sinovac vaccine in Jakarta before receiving a dose of it, as Indonesia began its mass vaccination drive for Covid-19 in January. Photo: Reuters
Coronavirus: Sinovac shot causes ‘drastic drop’ in deaths, infections among Indonesian health workers; World Economic Forum to go ahead with Singapore meeting
- Indonesia found that Sinovac protected 100 per cent of 25,374 health workers from death, 96 per cent from hospitalisation and 94 per cent from infection
- Meanwhile, the World Economic Forum plans to go ahead with its annual meeting in Singapore this August despite a jump in coronavirus cases in the city state
Topic | Chinese coronavirus vaccines
A doctor shows a bottle of the Sinovac vaccine in Jakarta before receiving a dose of it, as Indonesia began its mass vaccination drive for Covid-19 in January. Photo: Reuters