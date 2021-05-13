Residents walk along a flooded street on the outskirts of Jakarta in February. The Indonesian capital topped the list of combined risk based on all nine factors analysed. Photo: AFP
Asia has almost all world’s most at-risk cities from pollution, natural disasters, other environmental issues: report
- Of the 100 most vulnerable cities, 99 are in Asia, according to the report by research firm Verisk Maplecroft
- Indonesia’s Jakarta topped the list for combined risk, while China had 37 cities, and India 43, in the top 100
