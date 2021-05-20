Medical workers collect swab samples from people for Covid-19 testing in Ulu Klang, on the outskirts of Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia. Photo: AP Medical workers collect swab samples from people for Covid-19 testing in Ulu Klang, on the outskirts of Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia. Photo: AP
Coronavirus: Malaysia reports biggest daily jump in infections; Philippines wary of vaccine ‘brand preferences’

  • Malaysia on Thursday recorded 6,806 new coronavirus cases, its biggest daily jump in infections and the second straight day of record case numbers
  • Meanwhile, the Philippines’ Department of the Interior said there was a ‘need to educate the people in order to overcome brand preference’ for vaccines

Updated: 3:45pm, 20 May, 2021

