Medical workers collect swab samples from people for Covid-19 testing in Ulu Klang, on the outskirts of Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia. Photo: AP
Coronavirus: Malaysia reports biggest daily jump in infections; Philippines wary of vaccine ‘brand preferences’
- Malaysia on Thursday recorded 6,806 new coronavirus cases, its biggest daily jump in infections and the second straight day of record case numbers
- Meanwhile, the Philippines’ Department of the Interior said there was a ‘need to educate the people in order to overcome brand preference’ for vaccines
