A health worker administers a dose of the Sinovac Covid-19 vaccine to Chinese national Zhang Xiaohong at Bangrak Vaccination and Health Centre in Bangkok, Thailand, on Thursday. Photo: AP
Coronavirus: 150,000 Chinese in Thailand start getting vaccinated; Malaysian industries say no to lockdown
- Thailand agreed to begin inoculating the estimated 150,000 Chinese nationals living in the country after Beijing donated 500,000 jabs
- Meanwhile, Malaysian industries called on the government to avoid too much disruption as cases spike, and Bangladesh put five Rohingya refugee camps in lockdown
