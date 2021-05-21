A health worker administers a dose of the Sinovac Covid-19 vaccine to Chinese national Zhang Xiaohong at Bangrak Vaccination and Health Centre in Bangkok, Thailand, on Thursday. Photo: AP A health worker administers a dose of the Sinovac Covid-19 vaccine to Chinese national Zhang Xiaohong at Bangrak Vaccination and Health Centre in Bangkok, Thailand, on Thursday. Photo: AP
Asia

Coronavirus: 150,000 Chinese in Thailand start getting vaccinated; Malaysian industries say no to lockdown

  • Thailand agreed to begin inoculating the estimated 150,000 Chinese nationals living in the country after Beijing donated 500,000 jabs
  • Meanwhile, Malaysian industries called on the government to avoid too much disruption as cases spike, and Bangladesh put five Rohingya refugee camps in lockdown

Agencies

Updated: 10:32am, 21 May, 2021

