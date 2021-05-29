A health worker wearing protective gear takes a swab sample for Covid-19 testing at a school in Hanoi this month. Photo: AFP A health worker wearing protective gear takes a swab sample for Covid-19 testing at a school in Hanoi this month. Photo: AFP
A health worker wearing protective gear takes a swab sample for Covid-19 testing at a school in Hanoi this month. Photo: AFP
Asia

Coronavirus: Vietnam detects new UK-India ‘hybrid’ variant

  • Laboratory cultures of the more-transmissible new variant revealed that it is able to replicate itself very quickly, according to reports
  • Elsewhere, Pakistan recorded its first case of the variant from India, and Myanmar suspended some domestic flights to fight a fresh infection surge

Topic |   Coronavirus pandemic
Agencies

Updated: 1:08pm, 29 May, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
A health worker wearing protective gear takes a swab sample for Covid-19 testing at a school in Hanoi this month. Photo: AFP A health worker wearing protective gear takes a swab sample for Covid-19 testing at a school in Hanoi this month. Photo: AFP
A health worker wearing protective gear takes a swab sample for Covid-19 testing at a school in Hanoi this month. Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE