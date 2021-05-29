A health worker wearing protective gear takes a swab sample for Covid-19 testing at a school in Hanoi this month. Photo: AFP A health worker wearing protective gear takes a swab sample for Covid-19 testing at a school in Hanoi this month. Photo: AFP
Asia

Coronavirus: Vietnam detects new ‘hybrid’ UK-India variant; Malaysia reports record daily increase with 9,020 new cases

  • Laboratory cultures of the more-transmissible new variant revealed that it is able to replicate itself very quickly, according to reports
  • Meanwhile, Malaysia reported the fifth straight day of record new infections and fresh cases in India fell to their lowest level in more than six weeks

Topic |   Coronavirus pandemic
Agencies

Updated: 8:33am, 30 May, 2021

