A doctor checks the blood pressure of a child at a Covid-19 care centre in Bangalore, India. Photo: Sopa Images via Zuma Wire/DPA
Coronavirus: India offers Covid-19 orphans a financial lifeline; Malaysia to ramp up vaccination drive
- Indian children who have lost both their parents to the pandemic will be provided with free education and health insurance, New Delhi said
- Elsewhere, Vietnam’s Ho Chi Minh City introduced social distancing measures and Japan’s All Nippon Airway offered wedding ceremonies in a grounded plane
Topic | Coronavirus pandemic
A doctor checks the blood pressure of a child at a Covid-19 care centre in Bangalore, India. Photo: Sopa Images via Zuma Wire/DPA