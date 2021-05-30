A doctor checks the blood pressure of a child at a Covid-19 care centre in Bangalore, India. Photo: Sopa Images via Zuma Wire/DPA A doctor checks the blood pressure of a child at a Covid-19 care centre in Bangalore, India. Photo: Sopa Images via Zuma Wire/DPA
A doctor checks the blood pressure of a child at a Covid-19 care centre in Bangalore, India. Photo: Sopa Images via Zuma Wire/DPA
Asia

Coronavirus: India offers Covid-19 orphans a financial lifeline; Malaysia to ramp up vaccination drive

  • Indian children who have lost both their parents to the pandemic will be provided with free education and health insurance, New Delhi said
  • Elsewhere, Vietnam’s Ho Chi Minh City introduced social distancing measures and Japan’s All Nippon Airway offered wedding ceremonies in a grounded plane

Topic |   Coronavirus pandemic
Agencies

Updated: 4:07pm, 30 May, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
A doctor checks the blood pressure of a child at a Covid-19 care centre in Bangalore, India. Photo: Sopa Images via Zuma Wire/DPA A doctor checks the blood pressure of a child at a Covid-19 care centre in Bangalore, India. Photo: Sopa Images via Zuma Wire/DPA
A doctor checks the blood pressure of a child at a Covid-19 care centre in Bangalore, India. Photo: Sopa Images via Zuma Wire/DPA
READ FULL ARTICLE