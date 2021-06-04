Health workers wearing protective gear carry a coffin during a funeral for a Covid-19 victim in Semenyih, Malaysia, last month. Photo: AP
Coronavirus: Malaysia death toll passes 3,000; Singapore says sorry after teen gets wrong vaccine
- Malaysia has for several weeks been reporting Asean’s heaviest case load, per capita, with at least 50 virus-related deaths every day since May 17
- Elsewhere, Singapore apologised after a 16-year-old received the Moderna vaccine; and the ‘Quad vaccine initiative’ was highlighted on a US-India call
Topic | Coronavirus pandemic
Health workers wearing protective gear carry a coffin during a funeral for a Covid-19 victim in Semenyih, Malaysia, last month. Photo: AP