Foreign domestic helpers queue up for Covid-19 tests in Quarry Bay, Hong Kong. Photo: SCMP / Sam Tsang Foreign domestic helpers queue up for Covid-19 tests in Quarry Bay, Hong Kong. Photo: SCMP / Sam Tsang
Foreign domestic helpers queue up for Covid-19 tests in Quarry Bay, Hong Kong. Photo: SCMP / Sam Tsang
Asia

Domestic workers lost far more jobs than others during Covid-19, ILO says

  • Many of the world’s 75.6 million domestic workers continue to work in poor conditions despite a 2011 convention entitling them to the same protections as other workers, the ILO says
  • The crisis has highlighted the urgent need to formalise domestic work to ensure their access to decent work, the ILO chief says

Topic |   Coronavirus pandemic
Agence France-Presse
Agence France-Presse

Updated: 8:00am, 16 Jun, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
Foreign domestic helpers queue up for Covid-19 tests in Quarry Bay, Hong Kong. Photo: SCMP / Sam Tsang Foreign domestic helpers queue up for Covid-19 tests in Quarry Bay, Hong Kong. Photo: SCMP / Sam Tsang
Foreign domestic helpers queue up for Covid-19 tests in Quarry Bay, Hong Kong. Photo: SCMP / Sam Tsang
READ FULL ARTICLE