Coronavirus: Singapore reviews further reopening as unlinked cases rise; Malaysia says China to donate Sinovac doses

  • The city state is seeing a growing cluster from a market and hawker food centre in the southern suburb of Bukit Merah
  • Elsewhere, India’s Taj Mahal reopens as cases decline, while Malaysia says China will donate 500,000 Sinovac doses to help it boost its immunisation drive

Agencies  and Dewey Sim in Singapore

Updated: 6:33pm, 16 Jun, 2021

Visitors walk around Merlion Park in Singapore. Photo: AP
