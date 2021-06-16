Visitors walk around Merlion Park in Singapore. Photo: AP
Coronavirus: Singapore reviews further reopening as unlinked cases rise; Malaysia says China to donate Sinovac doses
- The city state is seeing a growing cluster from a market and hawker food centre in the southern suburb of Bukit Merah
- Elsewhere, India’s Taj Mahal reopens as cases decline, while Malaysia says China will donate 500,000 Sinovac doses to help it boost its immunisation drive
Topic | Coronavirus pandemic
