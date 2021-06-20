People wait to get inoculated with the Pfizer vaccine in Caloocan City, Metro Manila. Photo: EPA-EFE People wait to get inoculated with the Pfizer vaccine in Caloocan City, Metro Manila. Photo: EPA-EFE
People wait to get inoculated with the Pfizer vaccine in Caloocan City, Metro Manila. Photo: EPA-EFE
Asia

Coronavirus: Philippines signs deal for 40 million Pfizer shots; Singapore sees early rush for Sinovac vaccine

  • Deliveries of the Pfizer vaccine will begin ‘after eight weeks starting August’, Filipino vaccine tsar Carlito Galvez said
  • Elsewhere, Singapore private clinics are reporting overwhelming demand for the Sinovac shot, while India has recorded the lowest daily number of cases in nearly three months

Topic |   Coronavirus pandemic
Agencies

Updated: 4:16pm, 20 Jun, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
People wait to get inoculated with the Pfizer vaccine in Caloocan City, Metro Manila. Photo: EPA-EFE People wait to get inoculated with the Pfizer vaccine in Caloocan City, Metro Manila. Photo: EPA-EFE
People wait to get inoculated with the Pfizer vaccine in Caloocan City, Metro Manila. Photo: EPA-EFE
READ FULL ARTICLE