People wait to get inoculated with the Pfizer vaccine in Caloocan City, Metro Manila. Photo: EPA-EFE
Coronavirus: Philippines signs deal for 40 million Pfizer shots; Singapore sees early rush for Sinovac vaccine
- Deliveries of the Pfizer vaccine will begin ‘after eight weeks starting August’, Filipino vaccine tsar Carlito Galvez said
- Elsewhere, Singapore private clinics are reporting overwhelming demand for the Sinovac shot, while India has recorded the lowest daily number of cases in nearly three months
Topic | Coronavirus pandemic
People wait to get inoculated with the Pfizer vaccine in Caloocan City, Metro Manila. Photo: EPA-EFE