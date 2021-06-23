A transmission electron microscope image of the Sars-CoV-2 coronavirus that causes Covid-19. India has declared a new variant of concern, known locally as ‘Delta-plus’. Photo: NIAID-RML/Zuma Press/TNS
Coronavirus: India declares ‘Delta-plus’ variant of concern; New Zealand on high alert after infected traveller’s visit
- Wellington was bracing for a return to lockdown on Wednesday, as India’s health ministry said a new ‘Delta-plus’ variant showed increased transmissibility
- Elsewhere, Sydney will impose new curbs following an outbreak, Thailand reported record daily deaths, and Guam launched its vaccine tourism programme
Topic | Coronavirus pandemic
A transmission electron microscope image of the Sars-CoV-2 coronavirus that causes Covid-19. India has declared a new variant of concern, known locally as ‘Delta-plus’. Photo: NIAID-RML/Zuma Press/TNS